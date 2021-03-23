COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: 27 more cases of Covid-19 in Donegal

Contact

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

There have been another 27 cases of Covid-19 reported in Donegal, according to this evening’s latest figures.

And as case numbers continue to show a worrying rise here, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Donegal now stands at 218 - the highest since Friday, February 12.

It compares to the national average figure of 158.3.

Meanwhile the 5-day moving average of cases in Donegal is now 29.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 24 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Twelve of the deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and 2 in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 49 - 100 years. 

As of midnight on Monday,  the HPSC has been notified of 371 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Of that total, 151 were in Dublin, 31 in Offaly, 27 in Donegal, 25 in Galway, 21 in Meath and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 8am today, 357 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. There have been 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. 

As of March 20th 2021, 675,946 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 

492,106 people have received their first dose
183,840 people have received their second dose 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time.

