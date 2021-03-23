Vandals attack Donegal soccer club's grounds

Contact
The damaged dug out at the Convoy Arsenal pitch
Convoy Arsenal football club was dealt a bitter blow by vandals who chose to use the Cobvid-19 lockdown of this local sports clubs facilities to wreak havoc on these local facilities.
Locals are said to be 'devastated' by the wanton destruction that saw one of the club's dug out go up in flames in a mindless arson attack.
In a statement the club outlined the damage that had been done.
"It is unfortunate that we have to post this but there has been significant damage to our club facilities in recent days including fencing pulled down, broken glass strewn across the pitch and fire damage in a dug out."
They added the matter had been reported to An Garda Siochana and appealed to anyone who might have any information to call Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 9167100 or contact a club committee member or private message the club's Facebook page.
Reaction has been one of anger and annoyance.
A sample of the comments on the club's Facebook page told the story
"Disgraceful behaviour that is sadly becoming very common, no excuse for wanton vandalism, name and shame and then punished accordingly."
"An absolute disgrace for this to be happening in our community....."
"Sad to see this after all the hard work by the commitee."
"Name and shame when use find out who!! Too many people getting away with things without consequences!"
"Wee brats
t
Share
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.