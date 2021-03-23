Vandals attack Donegal soccer club's grounds

Convoy Arsenal football club was dealt a bitter blow by vandals who chose to use the Cobvid-19 lockdown of this local sports clubs facilities to wreak havoc on these local facilities.

Locals are said to be 'devastated' by the wanton destruction that saw one of the club's dug out go up in flames in a mindless arson attack.

In a statement the club outlined the damage that had been done.

"It is unfortunate that we have to post this but there has been significant damage to our club facilities in recent days including fencing pulled down, broken glass strewn across the pitch and fire damage in a dug out."

They added the matter had been reported to An Garda Siochana and appealed to anyone who might have any information to call Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 9167100 or contact a club committee member or private message the club's Facebook page.

Reaction has been one of anger and annoyance.

A sample of the comments on the club's Facebook page told the story

"Disgraceful behaviour that is sadly becoming very common, no excuse for wanton vandalism, name and shame and then punished accordingly."

"An absolute disgrace for this to be happening in our community....."

"Sad to see this after all the hard work by the commitee."

"Name and shame when use find out who!! Too many people getting away with things without consequences!"

