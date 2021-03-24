Contact

Report released on Brexit impact on imports and exports of medicines and medical devices in Ireland

Report released on Brexit impact on imports and exports of medicines and medical devices in Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

We don’t currently anticipate any issues with regard to the supply of medicines in Ireland despite experiencing an increase in demand, the Medicines for Ireland (MFI) Chairperson, David Delaney has stated.

Commenting on a new report, Brexit Impact on Imports and Exports of medicines and medical devices in Ireland, he said: “We are however concerned that the temporary nature of some of the current measures employed by the Government need to be addressed, as they are not sustainable moving forward and they threaten to undermine our ability to supply medicines to those who need them the most.”

“Further shocks to the supply chain, such as a new variant of Covid-19, could render the current patchwork Government policy inadequate to support our efforts in this regard,” he added.

The report highlights the direct impact that Brexit has had on the imports and exports of medicines and medical devices in Ireland, with 90 per cent of Medicines for Ireland member companies reporting delays in importing and exporting since 1st January 2021. All member companies are experiencing increased pressure on the supply chain, putting patient access to medicines in jeopardy on the island of Ireland, unless stakeholders organise sustainable solutions quickly.

