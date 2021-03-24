Weather forecast for Donegal, Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Today will start dry with a mix of sunny spells and variable cloud. Cloud will thicken and it will become breezy by late morning as a band of showery rain approaches from the west. Rain will move eastwards through the afternoon and evening followed by scattered blustery showers. Highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees Celsius in fresh southwesterly winds becoming strong for a time along western coasts.

Tonight there will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the west and northwest. Showers may merge to longer spells of rain in the west later in the night. Lowest temperatures of three to six degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Tomorrow will see sunny spells and heavy, blustery showers of rain or hail, mainly affecting the western half of the country during the morning but becoming widespread as the day goes on. Rain will then develop in the west later in the evening. Highest temperatures of nine to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Unsettled and turning cold as the week progresses with some heavy blustery showers bringing the risk of some wintry precipitation at times.