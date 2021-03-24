Two gardaí suspended following checkpoint and search incidents

Contact
No further comment about suspensions from the gardaí
A member of An Garda Síochána was arrested on the March 19 in Donegal Town on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
A sample has been forwarded for the Medical Bureau of Road Safety. Subsequently gardaí searched a domestic residence in Donegal Town.
Two members of An Garda Síochána, both probationers based in the wider North-West region, have been suspended.
An Garda Síochána say it has no further comment on these criminal investigations and internal disciplinary matters.
