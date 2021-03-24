Contact

Skipper to be sent forward for trial on charges relating to lobster fishing

gavel

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A Killybegs man has been sent forward for trial on charges relating to lobster fishing.

Shane Curran of St Catherine’s Road, Killybegs is charged with three counts of, while being Master of the MFV Dearbhla, failing to correctly keep a fishing log book of operations specific for each fishing trip, of each species caught and kept on board above 50kg of live weight equivalent by failing to accurately record the live weight of Norway Lobster caught in the Area Functional Unit of 16 of ICES Subarea VII and kept on board. 

The offences occurred on dates unknown between May 30 and June June 25, 2017.

Curran is also charged with retaining Norway Lobster in excess of the monthly quota on board the same vessel in or around June 2017.

State solicitor Ciaran Liddy said it was the state’s application that the defendant be sent forward for trial to Donegal Town Circuit Court which is sitting in Letterkenny Court House this week. 

Judge Kilrane granted legal aid in respect of solicitor Diarmaid Barry and one barrister.

