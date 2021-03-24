Donegal artist announced as recipient of the Arts Council's PLATFORM 31 artist bursary

Donegal artist Julie Griffiths has been announced as one of the 31 recipients of the inaugural PLATFORM 31 bursary.

PLATFORM 31 is a national development scheme for artists to develop their practice and test new ideas of collaboration, research, audience development, place based arts and sharing their work.

Ms Griffiths said: “I am really pleased to have been selected for PLATFORM 31 and for the opportunity to reflect on my practice. I am looking forward to sharing and learning with the other artists and seeing how my work develops as a result of this networking and support."

Developed by the Association of Local Authority Arts Officers (ALAAO), in collaboration with the Arts Council, PLATFORM 31 offers financial and developmental support for the 31 mid-career artists awarded.

Traolach Ó Fionnáin, Donegal County Council Arts Officer, said: “Donegal County Council is delighted to congratulate Julie Griffiths as the recipient of the inaugural Platform 31 Artists Bursary for Donegal.

"Julie is a pioneering, socially engaged visual artist whose practice is rurally based and focused, exploring themes of ecology, migration and belonging.

"Most recently, she was part of an Age and Opportunity/Irish Museum of Modern Art hosted project around hospitality and refugees and asylum seekers in Roscommon, Clare and Galway, and she hopes to use her PLATFORM 31 bursary award to further develop this work in Donegal.

"Donegal County Council looks forward very much to facilitating and supporting Julie in this particularly timely work, over the coming year.

"As part of her bursary award, Julie will also join a new multi-artform network of PLATFORM 31 artists from all over Ireland, which doubtless will provide invaluable opportunities for exchange of ideas, future collaborations and professional development.”

Participating artists will receive an €8,000 bursary to invest in themselves and their practice, combined with participation in an advisory and developmental framework and a peer network.

The pilot scheme is envisioned as a platform for the participants to value their time, to showcase their work and their collaborations, sharing their learnings locally and nationally as a legacy of the project.

For over 35 years Local Authority Arts Offices have worked directly with artists to ensure the arts thrive in all communities. Working in a grass roots and foundational way has allowed Arts Officers to identify and to respond to the needs of artists, keeping the arts and cultural agenda focussed and relevant in changing environments.

The carefully considered support network built into PLATFORM 31 sets this bursary scheme apart. The scheme will establish a peer networking framework for participating artists, introducing them to a pool of critical thinkers to share their work and learnings, and encouraging a national conversation about creating work in local contexts. The exact nature of this artist support framework will be informed by the proposals and interests of the 31 artists selected.

The nationwide invitation went out to artists of any discipline and practice, based in Ireland, as well as multi-disciplinary practice.

“The Arts Council is delighted to support this thoughtful local authority led programme to support artists around Ireland,” said Sinead O’Reilly, Head of Local, Place and Public Art, The Arts Council.

“Support for artists continues to be much needed at this time and our congratulations to each recipient; I have no doubt the bursary, the network and peer support will be an invaluable experience over the coming months."

The recipient artists, whose disciplines include visual arts, theatre, dance, music, circus/street art, literature and film are:

CARLOW – Cian Kinsella

CAVAN – Kim McCafferty

CLARE – Maeve Stone

CORK CITY – Colette Lewis

CORK COUNTY – Tomasz Madajczak

DONEGAL – Julie Griffiths

DUBLIN CITY – Philip Connaughton

DUBLIN SOUTH – Barbara Knežević

DUN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN – Linda Quinlan

FINGAL – Christodoulos Makris

GALWAY CITY – Philip Fogarty

GALWAY COUNTY – Alannah Robins

KERRY – Con Horgan

KILDARE – Marie Farrington

KILKENNY – Alec O’Leary

LAOIS – Ella de Burca

LEITRIM – Anna Macleod

LIMERICK – Liam McCarthy

LONGFORD – Emily Brennan

LOUTH – Vivienne Byrne

MAYO – Breda Mayock

MEATH – Oisín McGann

MONAGHAN – Michael Gallen

OFFALY – Shanna May Breen

ROSCOMMON, Cathal Cleary

SLIGO – Ruth Le Gear

TIPPERARY – Laurence O’Dwyer

WATERFORD – James Phelan

WESTMEATH – Celine Sheridan

WEXFORD – Richard Carr

WICKLOW – Jody O’Neill