Weather forecast for Donegal, Thursday, March 25, 2021

Today will be generally cloudy with showers and outbreaks of longer spells of rain continuing for much of the day. Highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees celsius in fresh and occasionally strong, gusty south to southwest winds.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will be wet with rain spreading eastwards across the country, becoming heavy at times. The rain will clear overnight with colder, clearer conditions with scattered heavy showers of rain, hail or sleet. Lowest temperatures of one and four degrees with fresh, gusty south to southwest winds, becoming westerly as rain clears

Tomorrow will be a cold, blustery day with sunny spells and widespread heavy showers of rain, hail or sleet and with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of just four to eight degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds.

On Friday night, showers of rain or sleet will continue for a time, but will become confined to Atlantic coastal counties later in the night. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 3 degrees with frost in many areas.

Saturday will start mainly dry with sunny spells. During the day, rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards throughout the country and it will become very windy also. Saturday night will be wet and very windy at first but the rain will clear overnight and the southerly winds will become southwesterly and moderate somewhat.

Sunday will be breezy with sunny spells and showers spreading from the west to all areas. Longer spells of rain will develop in the evening and night. Highest temperatures of eight to ten degrees with fresh, gusty southwest winds, becoming strong near west and northwest coasts.