Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Weather forecast for Donegal, Thursday, March 25, 2021

Rain on its way - and temperatures to plunge

Weather forecast for Donegal, Thursday, March 25, 2021

Rain forecast for Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Today will be generally cloudy with showers and outbreaks of longer spells of rain continuing for much of the day. Highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees celsius in fresh and occasionally strong, gusty south to southwest winds.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will be wet with rain spreading eastwards across the country, becoming heavy at times. The rain will clear overnight with colder, clearer conditions with scattered heavy showers of rain, hail or sleet. Lowest temperatures of one and four degrees with fresh, gusty south to southwest winds, becoming westerly as rain clears

Tomorrow will be a cold, blustery day with sunny spells and widespread heavy showers of rain, hail or sleet and with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of just four to eight degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds.

On Friday night, showers of rain or sleet will continue for a time, but will become confined to Atlantic coastal counties later in the night. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 3 degrees with frost in many areas.

Saturday will start mainly dry with sunny spells. During the day, rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards throughout the country and it will become very windy also. Saturday night will be wet and very windy at first but the rain will clear overnight and the southerly winds will become southwesterly and moderate somewhat.

Sunday will be breezy with sunny spells and showers spreading from the west to all areas. Longer spells of rain will develop in the evening and night. Highest temperatures of eight to ten degrees with fresh, gusty southwest winds, becoming strong near west and northwest coasts.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie