It's Thursday, it's Donegal Democrat day and this week we have a number of exclusive stories and features to keep you informed.

News

- Grieving families left heartbroken after plaques and flowers stolen from graves

- Drug conviction impact warning

- Council urged to go for ‘flower power’ estates

- Ballyshannon nurse awarded MBE for services to cardiology nursing in Northern Ireland

- Ice cream knows no borders

- Coronavirus testing increases by over 50%

- Great community spirit for annual Carrick-Teelin annual spring clean

- Search for remains of Red Hugh O'Donnell could resume in Spain

- The hidden costs of not looking after your dog

- Historic woods under threat from litter louts

- Businesses asked to take part in virtual gas pipeline study

Sport

- ‘Scrap National League for now’ - McEniff

- Harps' last win over Dundalk was in 2007

- Donegal’s Amber Barrett named in Ireland squad