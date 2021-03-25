It's Thursday - it's Donegal Democrat day

Contact
News
- Grieving families left heartbroken after plaques and flowers stolen from graves
- Drug conviction impact warning
- Council urged to go for ‘flower power’ estates
- Ballyshannon nurse awarded MBE for services to cardiology nursing in Northern Ireland
- Ice cream knows no borders
- Coronavirus testing increases by over 50%
- Great community spirit for annual Carrick-Teelin annual spring clean
- Search for remains of Red Hugh O'Donnell could resume in Spain
- The hidden costs of not looking after your dog
- Historic woods under threat from litter louts
- Businesses asked to take part in virtual gas pipeline study
Sport
- ‘Scrap National League for now’ - McEniff
- Harps' last win over Dundalk was in 2007
- Donegal’s Amber Barrett named in Ireland squad
