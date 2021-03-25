Help Donegal's Caitlin and her family in her recovery

The big-hearted Donegal community has rallied magnificently around the family of little girl from the peninsula recently diagnosed with a brain tumour.

In Letterkenny University Hospital on Thursday, February 18 past, Eimear and Thomas Strain received the horrifying news their daughter, Caitlin (8) had a brain tumour.

Later that evening, with her mum by her side, Caitlin was transferred to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin, where she continues to receive great care.

Caitlin's uncle, Fabian Gibson, Eimear's brother, has set up an online fundraiser, along with Patricia McKinney and Maria Barron (Strain), to “help Caitlin and her family in her recovery”. The GoFundMe page raised more than €45,000 in three days.

According to Fabian, Caitlin, who is from Inishowen, is a “lovely little girl with the most amazing personality, putting a smile on the face of all those she encounters”.

Caitlin celebrated her 8th birthday with her family on Sunday, February 21, outside Temple Street Hospital. She said afterwards: "I had the best birthday.”

Caitlin had surgery on Tuesday, February 23 and Wednesday, March 3. Surgery was a success where the surgeons removed all they could. Caitlin continues to recover from surgery and is making good progress.

Fabian said: “Caitlin's treatment will be long and very difficult. She will receive Radiotherapy followed by Chemotherapy. Caitlin will travel to Germany for Radiotherapy and will be required to travel two weeks earlier to allow for isolation before treatment.

“The purpose of this GoFundMe is to: help with Caitlin's medical expenses; help her parents and family with travel and accommodation expenses; and provide some financial support and security.

“On behalf of Caitlin's family we wish to thank all medical staff involved with Caitlin's care and everyone for their prayers. Please continue to keep Caitlin in your prayers.

“We wish to thank everyone for their messages, help and support. Please don't hesitate to contact the Organisers; Patricia McKinney, Maria Barron (Strain) or Fabian Gibson if you experience any difficulties with this GoFundMe or you wish to contribute through alternative means. Thanks for your help,” said Fabian.

