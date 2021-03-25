Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Help Donegal's Caitlin and her family in her recovery

Eight-year-old Inishowen girl undergoing treatment in Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin

Caitlin Strain

Eight-year-old Caitlin Strain undergoing treatment in Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin.

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

The big-hearted Donegal community has rallied magnificently around the family of little girl from the peninsula recently diagnosed with a brain tumour.

In Letterkenny University Hospital on Thursday, February 18 past, Eimear and Thomas Strain received the horrifying news their daughter, Caitlin (8) had a brain tumour.

Later that evening, with her mum by her side, Caitlin was transferred to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin, where she continues to receive great care.

Caitlin's uncle, Fabian Gibson, Eimear's brother, has set up an online fundraiser, along with Patricia McKinney and Maria Barron (Strain), to “help Caitlin and her family in her recovery”. The GoFundMe page raised more than €45,000 in three days.

According to Fabian, Caitlin, who is from Inishowen, is a “lovely little girl with the most amazing personality, putting a smile on the face of all those she encounters”.

Caitlin celebrated her 8th birthday with her family on Sunday, February 21, outside Temple Street Hospital. She said afterwards: "I had the best birthday.”

Caitlin had surgery on Tuesday, February 23 and Wednesday, March 3. Surgery was a success where the surgeons removed all they could. Caitlin continues to recover from surgery and is making good progress.

Fabian said: “Caitlin's treatment will be long and very difficult. She will receive Radiotherapy followed by Chemotherapy. Caitlin will travel to Germany for Radiotherapy and will be required to travel two weeks earlier to allow for isolation before treatment.

“The purpose of this GoFundMe is to: help with Caitlin's medical expenses; help her parents and family with travel and accommodation expenses; and provide some financial support and security.

“On behalf of Caitlin's family we wish to thank all medical staff involved with Caitlin's care and everyone for their prayers. Please continue to keep Caitlin in your prayers.

“We wish to thank everyone for their messages, help and support. Please don't hesitate to contact the Organisers; Patricia McKinney, Maria Barron (Strain) or Fabian Gibson if you experience any difficulties with this GoFundMe or you wish to contribute through alternative means. Thanks for your help,” said Fabian.

To donate to Caitlin's online fundraiser, click HERE.

HERE


ENDS

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie