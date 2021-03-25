Donegal GAA club facilities offered to HSE to be used as vaccination centre

A GAA club in Donegal has offered its facilities to the HSE as a possible vaccination centre for the Inishowen peninsula.

According to Inishowen Cathaoirleach Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin), CLG Carndonagh offered its “sizeable facilities” following the HSE statement that 'the vaccination programme is a unique partnership between the HSE, GPs, local pharmacists and local communities'.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Doherty said: “At yesterday's Regional Health Forum West virtual meeting, I also pressed the HSE to confirm progress with the engagement of an adequate additional workforce required to deliver the Covid-19 programme, in the times scheduled, and establish with local GPs, pharmacists, and dentists, at the location of a vaccination centre in the Inishowen peninsula.

“The Inishowen community believe and I believe that we should have a vaccination centre located in the peninsula. Given Inishowen's experience of the vaccination programme to date, I believe it could only help the vaccination distribution programme.

I am hopeful of a positive response. I emphasised again that local communities have a role and here in the Carndonagh area. A significant building from a particular sports group, CLG Charn Domhnaigh, has offered as a vaccination centre and I am sure there would be other suitable facilities as well.

“I also urged the HSE to consider the unique position of the border communities, which we all are in Inishowen. With our colleagues in the northern part of the island so far ahead with the vaccination programme, I think there will be an issue if different people are permitted to go places, visit or commence sporting activities, on different dates. I think the HSE needs to look favourably at ensuring the border areas receive significant vaccination in the period now which starts the second quarter,” said Cllr Doherty.

Cllr Doherty said he was also pleased to have received an assurance from Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta Healthcare Group, that the HSE is standing by its commitment of establishing satellite vaccination centres across Donegal, including Inishowen.





