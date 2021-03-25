Donegal GAA club facilities offered to HSE to be used as vaccination centre

Contact
Carndonagh GAA club has been offered as a vaccination centre.
A GAA club in Donegal has offered its facilities to the HSE as a possible vaccination centre for the Inishowen peninsula.
According to Inishowen Cathaoirleach Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin), CLG Carndonagh offered its “sizeable facilities” following the HSE statement that 'the vaccination programme is a unique partnership between the HSE, GPs, local pharmacists and local communities'.
Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Doherty said: “At yesterday's Regional Health Forum West virtual meeting, I also pressed the HSE to confirm progress with the engagement of an adequate additional workforce required to deliver the Covid-19 programme, in the times scheduled, and establish with local GPs, pharmacists, and dentists, at the location of a vaccination centre in the Inishowen peninsula.
“The Inishowen community believe and I believe that we should have a vaccination centre located in the peninsula. Given Inishowen's experience of the vaccination programme to date, I believe it could only help the vaccination distribution programme.
I am hopeful of a positive response. I emphasised again that local communities have a role and here in the Carndonagh area. A significant building from a particular sports group, CLG Charn Domhnaigh, has offered as a vaccination centre and I am sure there would be other suitable facilities as well.
“I also urged the HSE to consider the unique position of the border communities, which we all are in Inishowen. With our colleagues in the northern part of the island so far ahead with the vaccination programme, I think there will be an issue if different people are permitted to go places, visit or commence sporting activities, on different dates. I think the HSE needs to look favourably at ensuring the border areas receive significant vaccination in the period now which starts the second quarter,” said Cllr Doherty.
Cllr Doherty said he was also pleased to have received an assurance from Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta Healthcare Group, that the HSE is standing by its commitment of establishing satellite vaccination centres across Donegal, including Inishowen.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Evan Forker, 17, from Dungloe at his grandfather's graveside in Annagry following the theft of a special plaque the family had placed there in memory of this well-known Tunnel Tiger
Donegal players pictured before their league meeting with Monaghan last year Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.