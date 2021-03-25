RNLI volunteer completes lockdown Mizen to Malin virtual fundraising walk

Donegal man Seamus McDaid has arrived in a virtual Malin Head from a virtual Mizen Head, completing his Lough Swilly RNLI fundraiser 10 days ahead of schedule.

Seamus was greeted at the organisation's Ned's Point Station on Sunday afternoon, 354 miles later, by his fellow Lough Swilly RNLI crew members.

Speaking to Donegal Live, a clearly delighted Seamus said people were “very good” and his fundraising total, so far, was approaching €3,500.

Seamus covered approximately 17 miles a day since March 1, on Ludden and Stragill beaches.

Seamus is welcomed home to the Lough Swilly RNLI Station at Ned's Point by his colleagues Conal Doherty and Paul McNutt.

He said: “I also walked the area around the convent that takes you out to Linsfort. I walked around Buncrana and around the townlands of Buncrana. I tried to do a different route every day. I did not know what to expect when I set out three weeks ago but I am really, really pleased with the fundraising total.

People started following me on Facebook when I started putting up the daily posts. They were joining in the craic, asking me where I was now? I also stopped to talk to people during the walk. They were asking me about the RNLI, which kept me going. I was averaging 17 miles a day, which is about five hours walking per day."

In 1978, Seamus' Uncle Jamsie completed the walk in aid of St Vincent de Paul. He was one of the first people ever to walk from Mizen Head to Malin Head. That August, he was welcomed back to Malin Head by Dr Edward Daly, the Bishop of Derry, and his proud parents.

Seamus said: "Two Buncrana men actually took part in that walk, my uncle Jamsie and Danny Kelly, who were both members of the Buncrana Conference of the Society of St Vincent de Paul.

"They undertook the walk to raise money to build flats in Buncrana because of the shortage of accommodation in the town, which had particularly hit newly-wed couples. Although Danny dropped out of the walk before the finish because of an injured foot, he was with Jamsie at its conclusion. According to the newspaper clippings from the time, 'large crowds of people from both Buncrana and Malin turned out at Banba's Crown, which marked the finish point, to give the men a memorable welcome,'” said Seamus.

“I was also delighted to meet the backroom team who supported my Uncle Jamsie when he did the actual Mizen to Malin walk in 1978, Benny Barber, Vincent Deehan and Danny Kelly. They told me some great stories about that walk which I had not heard before.

“Apparently, the boys were coming through Cavan that time. They were crossing the border but the bridge had been blown up. The boys in the van had to make a detour but my Uncle Jamsie decided he would wade through the river to cross the border. So there he was, wading through the water to the other side, only to be met with a group of British soldiers, when he came out. They who started to question him where did you come from and Jamsie said I'm coming from Cork,” said Seamus.

Seamus said he enjoyed his daily walking very much, although it was tough at times.

He added: “I was glad to reach Ned's Point on Sunday but, just when I thought I would get a wee rest, we were tasked to Buncrana pier to an incident which, thank God, turned out to be a false alarm.

Lough Swilly RNLI wished Seamus massive congratulations on completing his walk, saying: “Everyone at the station is proud of you. Rest up now, Seamus, you're back out on the boat training this week.”

Anyone who wants to support Seamus by making a donation to Lough Swilly RNLI can still do so online HERE.