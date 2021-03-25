Lorry load of illegally dumped waste removed from Inishowen every week.

A Donegal councillor is calling on Donegal County Council to make illegal dumping “more high risk, in terms of the possibility of detection and prosecution”.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Terry Crossan (Sinn Féin) said he was bringing his motion to Donegal County Council's plenary meeting on March 29, in response to the ongoing illegal dumping issue in Inishowen and wider Donegal.

“The latest incident of illegal dumping in Inishowen took place in Mossedge near Muff and was dealt with by the council's litter team,” he said.

“However, Illegal dumping is an ongoing problem, which is why I am proposing that Donegal County Council implements a more stringent enforcement policy regarding the prosecution of people found to be dumping illegally in the county.

“There has been an increase in this activity in recent times which incurs a significant cost in terms of clean-up and disposal on the council.

“Council staff could be better deployed in more constructive projects beneficial to the environment instead of having to revisit locations of serial dumping on a regular basis. Illegal dumping should become more high risk, in terms of the possibility of detection and prosecution,” said Cllr Crossan.

Responding to the prolonged debate on waste management at March's Inishowen Municipal District meeting, Moville Labour councillor Martin Farren called for all-party support for a Labour Party bill to help local authorities in their fight against fly tipping and illegal waste dumps.

Cllr Farren said Donegal County Council spends a lot of money each year cleaning up illegally dumped waste.

He added: “At least one lorry load of illegally dumped waste is removed from Inishowen by the Council each week. State- wide, it is estimated that about €90m is spent by local authorities to clean up every year. This is money that could, instead, be invested in local amenities, parks, public services and playgrounds, for example.

“Donegal’s scenery and unspoiled vistas are an important part of our tourism product. They are acclaimed all over the world but the effect that fly tipping and illegal dumping can seriously damage that perception of unspoiled natural beauty.

“If the money that the county council spends on cleaning up after illegal dumping could be invested in improving our tourism and leisure infrastructure it would make a great improvement to local amenities and make the area more attractive to tourists.

“Video evidence is by far the most effective tool for prosecuting illegal dumping. Funding has previously been given to councils to enhance CCTV and drone monitoring of illegal dumping sites but, at present, local authorities cannot use CCTV footage to prosecute illegal dumping cases after a decision by the Data Protection Commission,” said Cllr Farren.

The provisions of the Law Enforcement Directive, that are part of GDPR, which were put into Irish law through the Data Protection Act 2018 did not specifically mention local authorities.

Cllr Farren added: “The directive does not prohibit the use of CCTV for such purposes; it does, however, require that its use be properly authorised by law. An Garda Síochána can use CCTV as evidence in prosecuting certain offences because the law specifically mentions them. Local authorities cannot. Simply because they were not specifically mentioned in the legislation.

“Councils in Kerry and Waterford have already received warnings from the Data Protection Commission advising them that CCTV footage cannot be used in prosecuting illegal dumping.

“Labour senator Mark Wall has identified this simple omission as a major problem with our ability to tackle illegal dumping and he has introduced a bill in the Senate to have the use of CCTV put on a proper legal footing to allow for provisions for local authorities to process personal data when using CCTV surveillance for law enforcement. The government has not opposed this Bill but it is essential that it be pushed through the Dáil as quickly as possible.

“All that is needed is a simple amendment to the current law to state that CCTV can be used to prosecute illegal dumping cases taken by County and City Councils, so that local authorities can use CCTV in cases where the prosecution of offences is a function vested in them. The Local Government (Use of CCTV in Prosecution of Offences) Bill will be a valuable tool for local authorities in their efforts to protect our environment and tourism industry,” said Cllr Farren.

Cllr Farren said he was frustrated by the large increase in the amount of illegal dumping during the pandemic, which is “blighting beauty spots” as well as both urban and rural roads and lanes.

Cllr Farren said: “Since the start of the pandemic, some local authorities have seen a jump of up to 30% in illegal dumping of household waste and household clear-outs.

“At present, the county council is operating with one hand tied behind its back. CCTV footage can identify the culprits but an omission in the basic legislation means that we cannot prosecute these offenders.

“I am calling on all Oireachtas members to support my party colleague’s bill to remedy this omission.

“Given that Covid restrictions have added to the problem of illegal dumping and that the local environment is an important part of our tourism attractions, the Council requires this legislation to be in place as soon as possible so that remedial action can be taken to restore our local environment to help us rebuild our tourist industry”, said Cllr Farren.