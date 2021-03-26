Hugo Boyce remembered

Warm and heartfelt tributes were paid to the late Hugo Boyce at March's meeting of Inishowen Municipal District.

Mr Boyce, who was a stalwart of the Clonmany Festival and also successfully competed for Ireland in the Transplant Games, passed away last month.

Inishowen Cathaoirleach Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) began by saying he wanted to pay tribute to the life, the times and the man that was Hugo Boyce.

Poignantly, Cllr Doherty recalled hearing the name Boyce “many, many years ago in tragic circumstances, following a terrible incident in the peninsula”.

Hugo Boyce's brother, Oliver, was murdered along with his fiancée, Bríd Porter, in the early hours on New Year's Day 1973, by the UDA.

Cllr Doherty added: “However, the name Boyce, for me afterwards, was associated with Hugo. It was associated with music. It was associated with local radio and it became really associated with developing a thriving community and festival in the Clonmany part of our Inishowen. Something that grew to a national occasion.

“Everyone made their visit back to the peninsula to take part in or be part of Clonmany Festival. I could speak for a long, long, long, time on the life and the times and the character that was Hugo Boyce.

“However, on an occasion like this, I just want to pay tribute to his life tribute, to his efforts, his interest and keenness in his local community. To Lucy and all the Boyce family, very sincere condolences and ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam, God rest Hugo.”

Cllr Bernard McGuinness (Fine Gael) said Hugo was a man of “great stature in Inishowen”.

“He did an awful lot for the community, an awful lot for the peninsula, an awful lot for charity. Everything he was involved in, he did with great enthusiasm.”

Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey extended sympathies to Hugo Boyce's wife, Lucy, and wider family.

She added: “Hugo Boyce was the Clonmany festival and I think everybody knows that. Hugo got the send off he deserved and may he rest in peace. His death is an awful loss. Thanks Hugo for everything you have done for Clonmany, Inishowen and Donegal.”

Cllr Martin Farren (Labour) recalled his weekly visits to Hugo and Lucy Boyce, many years ago when he had his fish business.

Cllr Farren said: “I used to travel through the country and I always called to Hugo's home. They were lovely, lovely people.

Hugo was a great community man. Nobody did more for Inishowen than Hugo, you only have to look at the Clonmany Festival. It would never have been there today without Hugo at the helm. His death is a big loss to Clonmany and the whole of Inishowen.”

Cllr Martin McDermott (Fianna Fáil) sent condolences to Hugo's wife, Lucy, and the whole Boyce family. “Hugo was a major part of everything that was Clonmany,” he said.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan (Independent) fondly recalled Hugo Boyce's days at North West Community Radio (NWCR).

He said: “Hugo used to come on NWCR after me on a Tuesday night. He would have been in Letterkenny Hospital that day getting kidney dialysis. He would have been shattered but he never missed a show, promoting local artists

“Whatever Hugo could do for the people, or the artists or musicians of Inishowen, he did. I could talk for Hugo for a week.

“He was a one off. A man who achieved so much and had to fight so many battles on his own.

“He will be happy now because he will be playing all the records he wants. Hugo Boyce is a name that will live for a long long time,” said Cllr Crossan.