Irish Water refusing to fix roads, councillors claim

Inishowen councillors seek urgent meeting with utility

Cllr Martin McDermott

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Irish Water is failing to reinstate excavated roads to an acceptable standard, councilors in Inishowen have claimed.

The issue was raised at the March meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District.

Cllr Martin McDermott (Fianna Fáil) requested that the environment section of Donegal County Council write to Irish Water, requesting a meeting with the nine MD councillors.

Cllr McDermott said: “We need this meeting as a matter of urgency because none of the works, absolutely none of the works that were supposed to take place regarding roads, have happened.

“I am referring to the mess that was made in Malin Head, the mess that was made in front of the Malin Hotel, the mess that was made in Cloontagh and the mess that was made in Urris. None of those sections of roads have been repaired.

“After all the promises Irish Water made about resurfacing the road to Malin Head and fixing it, nothing has ever happened.

“So, I think we nine councillors need to meet with Irish Water again, and ask what it is doing and why have these roads been left?

“Maybe we could bring our own roads area engineer to be part of that meeting because Irish Water seems to be turning a complete blind eye to any works that have to be done, in relation to roads and after bad workmanship. Irish Water just turns its back.

“The time has come for the Irish Water contractors to fix the mess in Malin, to fix and resurface that road again, before the summer season, and the same in Malin Town,” said Cllr McDermott, whose proposal was seconded by Cllr Martin Farren (Labour).

