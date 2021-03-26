Increased assistance for small Donegal businesses welcomed

The introduction of the Small Business Assistance Scheme for Covid (SBASC), which provides grants of up to €8,000 for qualifying businesses, has been welcomed.

Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey (pictured right)said the funding had been launched by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Cllr Donaghey said: “The SBASC is intended to target businesses impacted by Covid-19 but which do not qualify for the COVID Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) operated by the Revenue Commissioners.

“The eligibility criteria for both schemes are similar. The main difference between the SBASC and the CRSS schemes is the requirement, in the case of CRSS, for the public to have access to a business premises. As such, businesses operating from workshops, offices or warehouses, with no public access, may be excluded from the Revenue's CRSS scheme. If such businesses are ineligible for CRSS, then they may be eligible for grant assistance under the SBASC.

“SBASC grants of up to €8,000 are available for qualifying businesses. Grant assistance is available to eligible companies, self-employed persons, sole traders or partnerships with a minimum turnover of €50,000. The grant, which is available as a contribution towards fixed costs to assist a business to remain operational for an eventual reopening, is only available to businesses operating from a rateable property. The scheme covers the period 1st January 2021 to 30th June 2021. Each eligible applicant will receive an initial payment of €4,000, with an additional payment of €4,000 from May 2021 to applicants continuing to meet the eligibility criteria.

“The closing date for applications for the initial grant under SBASC is April 21, 2021. Further details, including full eligibility criteria, an application form and FAQ can be sourced via the Council's website www.donegalcoco.ie. Businesses are also being advised to contact their Rates Collection Officer for further information, or to email sbac@donegalcoco.ie.”

Businesses receiving assistance under Fáilte Ireland's Business Continuity Scheme or the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media's Live Performance Support Scheme are also ineligible for grant support under the SBASC.