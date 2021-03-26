Call for upgrade of Moville public conveniences

There has been a call for the public conveniences at Moville to be upgraded in time for the coming summer season.

Speaking at March's meeting of Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Martin Farren (Labour) said the toilets would need refurbished before the country got “up and running again”.

Cllr Farren said: “Something needs to be put in place regarding the public conveniences in Moville for whenever the county gets moving again, possibly after April 9.

“When I raised this matter at our previous meeting, Mr Michael McGarvey, [Assistant Director of Water and Environment] confirmed that it had been agreed that the public toilets in Moville would be done up sooner rather than later,” Cllr Farren said.

“I would like us to have everything in place, hopefully by April 9, when construction is out and working again. I would like to see these toilets sorted out before the summer.”

The public toilets in Moville remained open this winter and spring,during daylight hours due to the Moville green and shore path being so busy with walkers due to Covid-19.

Unfortunately, the toilets on Greencastle pier remain closed following continual vandalism. Donegal County Council has just completed a full refurbishment on the toilets, funded by FLAG.