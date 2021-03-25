Notice for patients at Dunkineely Health Centre - routine appointments going ahead

Contact
Dunkineely Health Centre wish to advise their patients that all routine appointments are still going ahead, including blood clinics, until further notice.
If unwell, you are advised to please contact the surgery and they will arrange to consult with you over the phone initially and arrange face to face consultation if necessary.
All prescriptions will be sent directly to the pharmacy.
The health centre can be contacted at 074 97 37106.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Seamus arriving at the Lough Swilly RNLI Station at Ned's Point on Sunday as he completed his Virtual Mizen Head to Malin Head walk in aid of the organisation (Credit: Vincent Deehan).
Evan Forker, 17, from Dungloe at his grandfather's graveside in Annagry following the theft of a special plaque the family had placed there in memory of this well-known Tunnel Tiger
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.