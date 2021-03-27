Councillor's praise for successful spring clean in Newtowncunningham

Two TVs, two cookers and one washing machine were just some of the items lifted as part of Newtowncunningham's highly successful spring clean.

Speaking at the March meeting of Inishowen's Municipal District Councillors, Cllr Paul Canning (Fianna Fáil) praised the 60 volunteers who took part.

Cllr Canning also commended Pearse McGrory, who is a council litter warden and provided the equipment used in the spring clean.

Cllr Canning said: “We had a spring clean Week in Newtown, Killea and Carrigans, as part of An Taisce's National spring clean campaign. We had about 60 volunteers out in the Newtown, Killea, Carrigans area, adults and children, and we lifted more than 250 bags of rubbish, 30 tyres, two TVs, two cookers and a washing machine.

“However, dog fouling is also becoming a big issue in the area and I wonder if it would be possible to trial about 10 poop scoops in our area, from the council, through the Tidy Towns' Committees. You can get poop scoops which are similar to the litter pickers. We could trial them and then see if the dog owners would use them.

“We are getting on top of the litter issue but dog fouling and illegal dumping are becoming serious. However, I must thank the council teams who are very responsive when a phone call is made about lifting dumped items,” said Cllr Canning.