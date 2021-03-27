'Let there be light' - Cllr Nicholas Crossan

Contact
Calls for the clock in Christ Church in Buncrana to be illuminated
In an illuminating discussion during March's Inishowen Municipal District Councillors' meeting, Buncrana Councillor Nicholas Crossan (Independent) has requested light at an iconic building in the town.
Cllr Crossan said: “The light at Christ Church, Church of Ireland, which lights up the Town Clock has been out since August 2020.
“It has been reported numerous times.
"It is a great feature in the middle of Buncrana, lightning up the town clock, as it does. It is in the Christ Church grounds and has an allocated number, which has been submitted a few times.
“To replace the bulb, the pole has to be climbed because there is a sensor on top of it. I really, really would like that light to be fixed if the maintenance crew is coming to Buncrana. I would like it on the list,” said Cllr Crossan.
