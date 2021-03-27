Proposal to extend Moville's Slí na Slainte walk

There has been a proposal to extend the Slí na Slainte in Moville.

Speaking at March's meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Martin Farren (Labour) said he would like Donegal County Council to extend the popular walk from Moville into Greencastle village.

Cllr Farren said: “I am proposing we extend the Slí na Slainte walk on from Ballybrack into Greencastle. I understand we cannot meet on site at the minute because of restrictions but I would like to meet at Lafferty's Lane and walk the area.

“The whole area is a very popular tourism destination. It would be fantastic if people could walk the whole way from Moville car park, to the village of Greencastle.”

Cllr Farren also welcomed the announcement Inishowen's two ferry services were going to operate during the 2021 summer season.

The Greencastle to Magilligan and the Buncrana to Rathmullan ferries have received funding from Donegal County Council.

Cllr Farren said: “The ferries are extremely important to the peninsula bringing, visitors into it, as we all know.”