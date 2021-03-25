Gritters will be on the roads on Friday morning

It may be spring but there's still some frost around.

Donegal County Council's fleet of gritting lorries will be out from 6am tomorrow morning, Friday, March 26.

The following roads will be gritted:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

09: Cill Ulta East

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

18: Donegal South

LT: Letterkenny Town

Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes: https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2

Assume that no road is ice free.