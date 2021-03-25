Gritters will be on the roads on Friday morning

Contact
Gritters will be out on Donegal roads on Friday morning
It may be spring but there's still some frost around.
Donegal County Council's fleet of gritting lorries will be out from 6am tomorrow morning, Friday, March 26.
The following roads will be gritted:
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
18: Donegal South
LT: Letterkenny Town
Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes: https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2
Assume that no road is ice free.
