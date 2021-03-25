Contact

COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: High number of new cases of Covid-19 reported again in Donegal

"Very hard to see" how it will be possible to secure a rate lower than 500 cases per day - Varadkar

Covid update

There have been 57 new cases of Covid-19 in Donegal

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

For the second day in a row, there has been a very high number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Donegal.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 57 new cases in the county which is a slight drop on yesterday’s figure of 69.

Worryingly however, Donegal has now jumped to second behind Offaly in the table of counties in Ireland with our 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population continuing to rise. The rate now stands at 260.7 which is over 100 higher than the national average of 159.5.

The five day moving average in Donegal is now 46 - it was as low as 10 recently.

Figures also show that there have been 415 new cases of Covid-19 in Donegal over the last 14 days.

Nationally, the HPSC has been notified of 3 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 2 occurred in March and 1 in February.

As of midnight Wednesday 24 March, the HPSC has been notified of 606 confirmed cases of Covid-19. 

Of those cases, 249 were in Dublin, 57 in Donegal, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 31 in Louth and the remaining 198 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 8am today, 312 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 75 are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

This evening's figures come as the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that getting daily Covid-19 cases to the kind of low numbers which were achieved last year is "not a prospect" due to the B117 variant.

Mr Varadkar said that  despite "the enormous efforts of the Irish people"., he said it was "very hard to see" how it was possible to secure a rate lower than 500 cases per day.

He also made reference to the number of people who had died from Covid-related illnesses which is close to 4,700.  He said the fact that  as many people died so far this year as in all of 2020,  was an "extraordinary statistic".

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

