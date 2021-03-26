Contact

St Vincent de Paul's Empty Basket Easter Appeal supported by Donegal EUROSPAR supermarkets

50,000 requests for food made to St Vincent de Paul in 2020

St Vincent de Paul's Empty Basket Easter Appeal is being supported by four Donegal EUROSPAR supermarkets.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

St Vincent de Paul's Empty Basket Easter Appeal is being supported by four Donegal EUROSPAR supermarkets this year.

The Empty Basket Easter Appeal is aimed at ensuring those most in need this Easter season do not go without, with all in-store donations being distributed within local communities.

With nearly one third of all calls received each year by St Vincent de Paul a request for food, EUROSPAR Retailers are facilitating shoppers donating non-perishable items at their local supermarket, for the benefit of their local St Vincent de Paul Conference.

While shopping in Anthony Kernan’s EUROSPAR Newtowncunningham; Thomas and Patrick McClafferty’s EUROSPAR Gortahork;  Des Kee’s EUROSPAR Laghey; and Hugo Whoriskey’s EUROSPAR Ramelton, shoppers are asked to place any non-perishable items in the trolley or receptacle designated for the St Vincent de Paul Empty Basket Appeal.

The campaign is taking place through Easter and in order to allay any concerns around the distribution and transferral of food, all contributions will be converted to their monetary value at the end of the campaign and will be converted into EUROSPAR Vouchers. The vouchers will then be given to the local St Vincent de Paul Conference.

Of the 160,000 calls made to SVP in 2020, 50,000 of them were requests for food. SVP National President Rose McGowan, said: “We are very grateful to all the local EUROSPAR retailers supporting this initiative.

"Fundraising in the middle of a global pandemic has been very challenging and we are thrilled to have EUROSPAR on board to help the most vulnerable in their local communities. Many of those we help struggle on low pay and constantly have to make choices with regard to what bills to pay, or what food or household goods to buy.  Our sincere thanks to EUROSPAR for the continued support.”

Malachy Hanberry, EUROSPAR Managing Director said: “These EUROSPAR Retailers have a long tradition of supporting charities and those most vulnerable in our society.

"Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis they have been providing their shoppers and local communities with a safe and healthy shopping environment and their facilitating of this fundraising initiative for the St Vincent de Paul is another example of their commitment to the communities they serve.”

