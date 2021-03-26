Contact
South Inishowen second highest rate of Covid-19 nationwide following spike in cases
South Inishowen has the second highest incidence rate of Covid-19 nationwide, following a recent spike in cases.
The Covid surge continues in South Inishowen with an incidence rate 519 and 116 cases compared with 371 in the previous data.
North Inishowen's rate increased from 159 to 277 and 47 cases.
Latest figures also reflect the big spike in Milford, with the area jumping from 36.3 to 211 and 29 cases.
Letterkenny has recorded an increase too at 225 and 67 cases compared with 165 and 49 cases in the previous data.
In Lifford/Stranorlar, the rate went from 209 to 282 and 73 cases.
Donegal recorded a fall this week from a rate of 57 to 45 and 12 cases in the latest data.
While Glenties is now among the areas with one of the lowest rates nationwide with less than 5 cases over the same period compared with a previous rate of 33.
