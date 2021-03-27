Donegal animal charity volunteers preparing for hundreds of animals in need of help

The annual ‘kitten season’ has begun in Donegal, with a number of kittens arriving at Animals In Need (AIN) this week.

The volunteers are bracing themselves for a busy period ahead with hundreds of kittens needing help.

Normally, the majority of kittens are born between March and September, although in recent years the season has continued into the winter, probably due to the mild Autumns we have had of late.

Kitten season is hard work for the volunteers, with orphaned kittens needing to be hand-reared around the clock, injured kittens needing treatment and the heart-breaking cases where kittens do not survive and their lives are snuffed out when they have just begun.

Rosemary, a semi-feral cat, was recently rescued when locals noticed that she was heavily pregnant.

She kicked off the season on Saturday morning by giving birth to four healthy kittens. Mother and babies are all doing well in the safety of the cattery.

Four new-born kittens were also discovered under a bush at the weekend.

AIN’s volunteers managed to catch their mother and brought her, along with her kittens, to the cattery

The cat family is now settled with a heat lamp for warmth and plenty of food for the mother cat.

Two kittens were found in separate locations in Donegal Town on Friday.

Thanks to being microchipped, one of the kittens was reunited with their owners after being missing for four weeks.

The second kitten was found on the forecourt of the Texaco garage in Donegal Town.

AIN would like to thank the staff at Texaco for assisting with her rescue.

This little one is extremely thin and malnourished and is suffering from cat flu, for which she is now receiving treatment.

An adorable young tabby cat called Dominic also arrived at AIN on Friday last. He is two years old and had a home but unfortunately did not get on with the family dog. Dominic’s luck is on the up and he has been reserved already.

Jimmy, a black and white cat who was rescued a few weeks ago and had to have the damaged part of his tail amputated, is proving not to be a model patient. He managed to remove his cone from his neck at the weekend and made a complete mess of the tip of his tail, thus setting back his recovery by some time.

There was sadness this week when a kind lady, who had been feeding a feral cat, noticed that he was looking unwell.

She managed to catch him and brought him to AIN who in turn took him straight to the vets.

The cat was in a bad way with cat flu but also tested positive for FIV (Feline ‘Aids’) and FeLV (Feline Leukemia Virus). The only option was to end his suffering.

AIN has a strict, no kill policy and will never put down a healthy animal.

For various reasons, some animals cannot be rehomed, usually because they are old or have underlying health conditions. These animals stay with AIN permanently.

One such dog is Wilson, an elderly, blind collie. He was sad and confused when he arrived at AIN as he did not understand why he no longer had a family.

However, he will receive all the love, food and care he needs in his AIN foster home, where he will stay for the rest of his days.

As AIN is currently unable to carry out checks on potential new homes due to the lockdown, only applicants who have been previously checked and approved are eligible to adopt a dog.

There is currently a long waiting list for small dogs, but nearly all the dogs being rescued at the moment are collies.

We end with some good news, as Libby, the remaining baby Guinea pig born at AIN, has been booked to go to her new home, which means mother Guinea pig and all her babies have now found excellent homes.

To help AIN’s animals, please donate €2 to AIN’s ‘Help Us To Help Them’ fundraising appeal via your phone by texting the word ‘KITTEN’ to 50300. Every last cent goes directly to the rescued animals for their food, bedding, vet bills, worming treatment and vaccinations.

For further information on adoption, fostering, volunteering etc, please contact the main helpline on 087 1356188. For cat/kitten enquiries please call 087 7644420. Animals In Need Donegal is also on Facebook and has a website at http://www.animalsinneeddonegal.com