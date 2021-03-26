Tesco Funding boost for RNLI Lough Swilly Lifeboats

RNLI Swilly Lifeboats in Donegal is to benefit from the latest round of donations from Tesco Ireland's Community Fund.

Tesco Ireland have been supporting vulnerable groups and those most impacted by Covid-19.

The latest round of funding will see Tesco stores donate €1,000 to local causes, HHT Ireland and Hugh’s House (both in Dublin) and RNLI Lough Swilly Lifeboats.

Launching the latest round of donations, Rosemary Garth, Communications Director, Tesco Ireland said, “We are pleased to be able to support the groups and organisations across Donegal that have continued to help the vulnerable members of their communities during this time.

"As we reach a year since the start of the pandemic, restrictions continue to have an impact on individuals, families and communities around the country. We hope that this latest round of Community Fund donations will help charities and causes at both local and national level continue to carry out the vital work they do for the people in their communities.”

During 2020, Tesco Ireland donated over €1 million in Covid supports to causes nationwide through a series of donations, food collections and fundraising to help those most in need. This included a €150,000 donation split among three national charities - ALONE, Age Action and Family Carers Ireland - to support their efforts in helping the elderly, family carers and the most vulnerable members of local communities throughout the country.

In January 2021, Tesco announced that its Community Fund had reached a milestone of €5 million in donations to local communities across Ireland since its establishment.

Every eight weeks, each Tesco store donates up to €1,000 which is shared between three local causes in its community. Anyone can nominate a community group or good cause via the Tesco website https://tescoireland.ie/ sustainability/places/ community-fund/