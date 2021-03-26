WARNING: Infant formula milk recalled due to presence of pieces of plastic

Contact
Warning issued over presence of plastic in infant formula
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice due to some cans being found to contain plastic.
The recall notice is as follows: "Nestlé UK and Ireland is recalling the above batches of the SMA soya-protein based infant formula, Wysoy, as some cans have been found to contain pieces of blue plastic from a broken scoop. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Tesco stores."
Batches to which the warning applies are:
Product: SMA WYSOY Soya Infant Formula From Birth
Pack Size: 800g can
Batch Codes: 025057651Z; 025057652Z and 025157651Z
Country Of Origin: United States
