Weather forecast for Donegal, Saturday, March 27, 2021

Today will see a largely dry and sunny start. Cloud will spread from the west through the morning, bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle through the afternoon and evening. Rain will turn heavy at times later. Highest temperatures of eight or nine degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, increasing fresh to strong by afternoon, reaching near gale force at times on northwest coasts.

According to Met Éireann, it will be wet and very windy on tonight. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue overnight, heaviest and most persistent in the west and northwest. Fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds, reaching near gale force in the west, will gradually ease moderate to fresh overnight. Lowest temperatures of six to nine degrees.

Sunday will be another wet and breezy day. Rain and drizzle will ease for a time in the morning but further outbreaks of rain will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening, later turning heavy over western counties. A mild day with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong along west and southwest coasts.

Sunday night will be cloudy with continued outbreaks of rain, most persistent in the west and northwest. Remaining breezy too with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees.