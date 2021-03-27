Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal Hospice and Bumbleance are the charities to benefit

Donegal Hospice and Bumbleance are the charities to benefit

The Alpacas attracted considerable interest

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A fundraising drive by transition year students at  Coláiste Ailigh and John McGonagle from the Wild Alpaca Way in Inishowen has raised €1,850 for the Donegal Hospice and Bumbleance.

Before the Christmas school break the transition years in Coláiste Ailigh ran a school community Christmas market. The market was run in accordance with HSE guidelines in relation to covid restrictions at the time.

All of the products were handmade by students and made mostly from recycled items. The students and teachers were extremely busy in the lead up to the day, creating all the beautiful high quality crafts and helping decorate the sports hall for the occasion.  Even parents and friends of the school got involved by knitting, crocheting, putting flower arrangements together, donating crafts and food to sell and erecting a marquee outside. The school would like to thank everyone for their support.

John McGonagle from Wild Alpaca Way travelled from Malin Head to the college with his Alpacas, and everyone donated money to the charities to take an Alpaca for a walk around the football pitch. 

An Alpaca is a long-haired domesticated South American mammal related to the llama.

John, his wife Patricia and their three sons Danny, Aidan and Sean, run the Wild Alpaca Way business near Malin Head and have four distinctive Alpacas –  Bounce, Mojo, Chestnut & Badger. Visitors can go out trekking with them along a stunning landscape.

This Alpaca walk was so popular that it’s hoped they can open it to the public Christmas 2021.  Even Santa (Tom Giblin), who made a surprise visit, decided to take all of the Alpacas on a walk! Santa brought his beautiful sleigh and everyone had an opportunity to take photos inside it. 

Between them, the Transition years and Wild Alpaca Way raised €1850 for charity.  They have decided to split the funds between Donegal Hospice and Bumbleance. 

Photo: Kayleigh Nic Aonghusa and TJ Ó Cionnaidh are photographed here along with their principal Micheál Ó Giobúin and business teacher Marie Uí Ruadháin, presenting a cheque to Ann McGowan from Donegal Hospice on behalf of Coláiste Ailigh and John McGonagle from Wild Alpaca Way.  An online bank transfer was made to Bumbleance.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Grave Robbers strike at two Donegal graveyards

Evan Forker, 17, from Dungloe at his grandfather's graveside in Annagry following the theft of a special plaque the family had placed there in memory of this well-known Tunnel Tiger

Grave Robbers strike at two Donegal graveyards

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie