Donegal Hospice and Bumbleance are the charities to benefit

A fundraising drive by transition year students at Coláiste Ailigh and John McGonagle from the Wild Alpaca Way in Inishowen has raised €1,850 for the Donegal Hospice and Bumbleance.

Before the Christmas school break the transition years in Coláiste Ailigh ran a school community Christmas market. The market was run in accordance with HSE guidelines in relation to covid restrictions at the time.

All of the products were handmade by students and made mostly from recycled items. The students and teachers were extremely busy in the lead up to the day, creating all the beautiful high quality crafts and helping decorate the sports hall for the occasion. Even parents and friends of the school got involved by knitting, crocheting, putting flower arrangements together, donating crafts and food to sell and erecting a marquee outside. The school would like to thank everyone for their support.

John McGonagle from Wild Alpaca Way travelled from Malin Head to the college with his Alpacas, and everyone donated money to the charities to take an Alpaca for a walk around the football pitch.

An Alpaca is a long-haired domesticated South American mammal related to the llama.

John, his wife Patricia and their three sons Danny, Aidan and Sean, run the Wild Alpaca Way business near Malin Head and have four distinctive Alpacas – Bounce, Mojo, Chestnut & Badger. Visitors can go out trekking with them along a stunning landscape.

This Alpaca walk was so popular that it’s hoped they can open it to the public Christmas 2021. Even Santa (Tom Giblin), who made a surprise visit, decided to take all of the Alpacas on a walk! Santa brought his beautiful sleigh and everyone had an opportunity to take photos inside it.

Between them, the Transition years and Wild Alpaca Way raised €1850 for charity. They have decided to split the funds between Donegal Hospice and Bumbleance.

Photo: Kayleigh Nic Aonghusa and TJ Ó Cionnaidh are photographed here along with their principal Micheál Ó Giobúin and business teacher Marie Uí Ruadháin, presenting a cheque to Ann McGowan from Donegal Hospice on behalf of Coláiste Ailigh and John McGonagle from Wild Alpaca Way. An online bank transfer was made to Bumbleance.