It may feel like winter in Donegal today but the clocks change to 'summer time' tonight

After a few days of hail, snow, high wind and heavy rain in Donegal, summer feels very far away.

But in the early hours of Sunday, we change to daylight saving summer time.

Clocks officially go forward from 1am to 2pm on Sunday, March 28.

Nowadays, many devices update automatically but don't forget to update the car, cooker and other clocks which need to be changed manually.

Daylight saving time will remain in effect until 2am on Sunday, October 31.