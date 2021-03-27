It may feel like winter in Donegal today but the clocks change to 'summer time' tonight

Contact
Remember to 'spring forward' into daylight saving summer time
After a few days of hail, snow, high wind and heavy rain in Donegal, summer feels very far away.
But in the early hours of Sunday, we change to daylight saving summer time.
Clocks officially go forward from 1am to 2pm on Sunday, March 28.
Nowadays, many devices update automatically but don't forget to update the car, cooker and other clocks which need to be changed manually.
Daylight saving time will remain in effect until 2am on Sunday, October 31.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Action from last year's quarter final meeting of St Eunan's and Bundoran in the Donegal Senior Football Championship PIC: Geraldine Diver
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.