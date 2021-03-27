Weather warning takes effect as conditions deteriorate across Donegal

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

The warning applies from 5pm on Saturday to 2am on Sunday. Southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h.

People are also warned that onshore winds will being a risk of wave overtopping.

Marine Warnings

There are also two Status Yellow gale warnings in place.

The first warning states that south west winds will reach Force 6 on Saturday evening and overnight on all Irish Coastal Waters and on the Irish Sea.

The second applies to Sunday and states that south west winds will reach Force 6 on Irish coastal waters from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head and on the Irish Sea.

A small craft warning applies.