Weather warning takes effect as conditions deteriorate across Donegal

Contact
High winds forecast particularly in coastal areas of Donegal
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.
The warning applies from 5pm on Saturday to 2am on Sunday. Southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h.
People are also warned that onshore winds will being a risk of wave overtopping.
Marine Warnings
There are also two Status Yellow gale warnings in place.
The first warning states that south west winds will reach Force 6 on Saturday evening and overnight on all Irish Coastal Waters and on the Irish Sea.
The second applies to Sunday and states that south west winds will reach Force 6 on Irish coastal waters from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head and on the Irish Sea.
A small craft warning applies.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Georgie Kelly of Bohemians, right, celebrates with team-mates, including Liam Burt, after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Lo
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.