Key job in Donegal is advertised - The search is on to find a Head of Sport for third level institution

A third level institution in the north-west is on the lookout for a Head of Sport - with a salary that ranges from over €50,000 rising to more than €66,000.

Letterkenny Institute of Technology is currently seeking applications for this important post.

The new Head of Sport will take charge of leading, directing and managing sporting activities as well as driving forward the development of a multi-million euro Letterkenny regional sports activity hub.

The deadline for applications is Friday, April 9 at 12 noon, and interviews are expected to take place on Friday, April 23.

Letterkenny IT has campuses in Letterkenny and Killybegs. It employs 350 staff and has 4,500 students from all over Ireland, and from more than 30 countries.

It has expanded considerably in recent years and now offers more than 100 programmes across three faculties, many up to Master’s level.

LYIT is currently pursuing Technological University status with its partners IT Sligo and Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT).