Revealed: Plans submitted for multi-million euro new nursing home in Donegal

Plans for the construction of a multi-million euro new nursing home in Donegal are still on the cards following the submitting of a planning application to Donegal Co. Council.

DHM Developments Limited is seeking planning approval for the construction of a 70 bedroom nursing unit at Drumlonagher, Donegal Town.

According to Construction Industry Services, the developer plans to build the facilities over three floors.

It is also proposed to build an access road that will connect into the existing access road serving Donegal County Council public service centre and Donegal Town fire station.

According to the documentation supplied the planning application is for an extension of duration of time in relation to the plans.

The original plans were submitted in May 2016.

Any submissions in relation to the project should be lodged by April 25, 2021.

According to the local authority, a decision on the application is due on May 17, 2021.