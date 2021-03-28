Campaign launched to raise €65,000 for surgery for Donegal teenager who is in a lot of pain

The people of Donegal are rowing in behind a Raphoe teenager whose family hope to take her to Turkey for lifechanging surgery.

Kacey Blackburn was diagnosed with Idiopathic Scoliosis in November 2019. The condition can occur in adolescents who go through a growth spurt in their early teens.

Shockingly, in January 2020 the family received a letter to say that the waiting list time for an initial consultation would be one year.

Family friend Sharon McColgan who set up a gofundme page for the family said: "Due to the pain that Kacey was going through the family decided to go for a private consultation. Scoliosis was something they had heard off but didn’t know a lot about and had no idea what lay ahead for Kacey."

The teenagher has two curves in her spine which are progressing daily.

"She is currently in a lot of pain and is on daily medication to help ease this," said Ms McColgan.

"I have known Kacey from birth and growing up Kacey loved sport, was extremely active playing football, swimming and all the activities that children enjoy. Unfortunately, In the Spring of 2019 Kacey had to give up her beloved soccer which she played in the Boys/Girls leagues due to the pain.

"Presently, Kacey’s mobility is limited. She is unable to run, can only walk short distances and is unable to sit or stand for any period of time without taking pain relief. As you can imagine, watching your child in pain daily is just heart-breaking. At the moment the only option available to Kacey is to have spinal surgery and the family have made the huge decision to take Kacey abroad for this surgery in Turkey. This will be life changing for Kacey."

Because of Kacey's age, she requires surgery urgently, and it has been scheduled for May 2021 in Turkey.

Keen to help the family in any way she could, Ms McColgan set up a fundraiser.

"The family have incurred significant medical expenses to date and are now faced with a challenge in which they need our help," she said.

"Kacey requires a double row, double curve spinal surgery. The overall cost will be around €65,000. Please help in any way you can to give this beautiful young teenager her life back."

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so at the Help Kacey Be Pain Free fundraising page