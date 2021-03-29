Contact

€5.3m in new funding for cycling and walking infrastructure in Donegal


New Rural Active Travel Investment Programme distributes over €70 million in first step of 5-year plan

Funding boost for walking and cycling

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Allocations totalling €5,311,100 for cycling and walking infrastructure projects in Co Donegal have been announced today..

The funding, from the National Transport Authority is in addition to the multi-annual active travel investment programme announced on February 11 which has already designated €240m to Dublin, the GDA and regional cities.

This is the first ever major active travel investment programme for rural Ireland. The €72.8m announced for rural counties, is greater than the entire 2019 funding for national walking and cycling programme.

The NTA had originally earmarked €50m for this scheme but due to the volume of project proposals being developed by local authorities, it has been increased to over €70m.

Among the leading announcements in Donegal are:

- The Rockhill Road Footpath Extension Scheme in Letterkenny which will be allocated €127,500.

- The provision of a one-way system and pedestrian linkages at Letterkenny Cathedral which be allocated €1m.

- Footpath improvement works in Donegal Town, Bundoran, Ballyshannon, Kilcar, Killybegs which will be allocated €285,000.

- New footpaths in Castlefin, Stranorlar, Ballybofey, Brockagh, Cross Village which will be allocated €435,600.

General projects in the scheme include the reallocation of overall road space which will include segregated cycling lanes and widened footpaths.

Cyclist parking, raised pedestrian crossings and reducing road width at crossing points as well as other improvements.

The NTA will be tasked with overseeing and supporting the development of the high-quality mobility infrastructure across all projects.

The authority will also ensure that projects are accessible, age-friendly and maximise comfort to people of all ages and abilities.

