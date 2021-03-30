Weather forecast - temperatures to hit a balmy 17 degrees in some places

It will be a cloudy and mostly dry to start with today with just some isolated patches of drizzle along northwestern coasts. Brighter spells will develop across much of the province through the afternoon with some cloud lingering in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees Celsius in light to moderate southwest winds.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will see clear spells in the southeast to start, however cloudier conditions elsewhere will spread to all parts by morning. A band of rain will extend from the northwest to parts of Connacht and west Ulster overnight, remaining mostly dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light variable winds.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with the best of any bright spells in the southeast. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the northwest will persist through the morning and gradually break up during the afternoon, with just occasional patchy rain and drizzle elsewhere. Much cooler from the previous few days with highest temperatures of nine to 13 degrees, generally, however it will be a degree or two warmer in the southeast. Northerly breezes will be light to occasionally moderate.

Wednesday night: Mostly dry with clear spells developing and just the risk of isolated patchy drizzle along the south coast. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees. Light northeasterly breezes will veer easterly and increase moderate to fresh by morning.