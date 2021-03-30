Labour leader's Donegal political football link

British Labour Party leader, Sir Kier Starmer enjoyed a bit of political football recently as he was spotted kitted out in his very own Donegal jersey!

He posted his return to playing on Facebook saying: "Finally back in training! Still got a few months before Gareth Southgate announces the squad for the Euros..."

Not too sure how he played - he's not a right winger - but seems he's trying to get to terms with the left although many of his detractors feel he plays far too much on the right these days!

Well Kier, if Gareth Southgate won't have you and you don't get your place on the House of Commons footie squad, there might be a place in the Donegal GAA veterans team at left back for you in the not too distant future!

Great jersey though.