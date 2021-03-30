Make Killybegs great again - calls for Donegal Co Council to meet minister over future development

An urgent plea has gone out to Government - make Killybegs great again!

Locally based companies united under the Killybegs Harbour Development Group have set out their investment needs to help them survive in the future.

They want urgent action to help them not only stave off the disastrous effects of an unfavourable Brexit and to be in a position to make to fishing port the centre of the Blue economy in Ireland.

The issue came to a head at Monday's online meeting of Donegal County Council when Cllr Micheál Naughton tabled a motion requesting an urgent meeting with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, to deal with the feasibility report commissioned by the Killybegs Harbour Development Group in relation to the Killybegs Harbour.

Cllr Naughton said they were all familiar with the effects of Brexit in Donegal and particularly on the fishing community.

He said the Killybegs Harbour Development Group had a combined annual turnover in excess of €300 million and employed over 1,200 people with 90% of their revenue coming from its export business.

"These companies are vested in the continued growth of the harbour in Killybegs and the Blue economy [sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of ocean ecosystem]. Over the last three years they have invested over €50 million in their own businesses."

He pointed out that the group along with Enterprise Ireland, Donegal County Council and the Enterprise Board commissioned a feasibility study into the continued development of the harbour

A comprehensive report identified two major investments projects - a dry dock with a syncrolift [a system for lifting boats and ships out of the water for maintenance work or repair] and an extension to the pier. This feasibility study is stating what is vital for the development of Killybegs going forward."

Cllr Naughton added if these two projects were done that not alone would they be a game changer for Killybegs, and Donegal but for the entire north-west.

"At the moment they have a 25 metre syncrolift which can accommodate boats of up to 90ft. What they are looking for is a new syncrolift that would take 90 metre boats or 250 ft of a boat length.

"If this investment is done in Killybegs it will ensure that the vessels that are based in Killybegs can be serviced in Killybegs. Indeed our own Irish boats could be serviced in Killybegs.

"At the moment there is over €100 million going to foreign shores servicing our fleet of boats but they feel they have the people in Killybegs that can do this. It would be a huge game changer if we could get this for Killybegs.

He added a new syncrolift would also create more jobs.

Cllr Naughton said the group was also working with LYIT in relation to apprenticeships which would also help to create more employment in Donegal.

In relation to pier expansion, Cllr Naughton said at the moment the pier was 100 metres long but this needed to be extended by another 150 metres. This would help businesses by allowing more cruise ships to dock and bring more tourists to the area.

He added he wanted the council to lead out these projects but he didn't want the report and nothing else.

"That's why we have to meet with Minister McConalogue. I have spoken to him already and asked him to make himself available to meet with the council and the harbour group. Killybegs is more than an international fishing port, it has a marine engineering business, marine tourism, renewable energy and a wealth of marine knowledge, skills and expertise which presents a huge opportunity for Killybegs to become the centre of excellence for the Blue economy

"We have the people on the ground and the people with the knowledge to take this forward - all they want is the infrastructure in place. I am calling on the council to lead out in this so we can develop Killybegs going forward," he said.

Seconding the motion, Cllr Anthony Molloy said he was glad to support the motion adding Killybegs has huge potential for development.

"We need to support Killybegs now more than ever. It could be the lifeline for this part of Ireland and help regenerate the north-west as a whole. The people are there who can deliver this so it's vital for us as a council to support this," he said.

The meeting unanimously agreed to seek the urgent meeting with the minister.