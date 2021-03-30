Appeal after theft of 40 sheep in Donegal

Contact
The theft of 40 of the flock was only discovered when the farmer went to herd them on March 15
Gardaí in Donegal are investigating the theft of 40 sheep in west Donegal.
A farmer left 60 sheep out in an area of Dunlewey towards near Errigal at the end of last year.
The sheep were marked with distinctive purple paint.
Gardaí are asking local livestock marts to look out for the sheep and are appealing to members of the public who saw the sheep or have been offered them for sale to contact gardaí or the Department of Agriculture.
