Truck overturns between two villages in Donegal - emergency services at the scene

Emergency services were at the scene of incident where a truck had overturned on the on the Pettigo to Laghey Rd (R232) road this afternoon.
The accident happened about halfway between the two villages.
According to the AA, motorists were being advised to avoid the route while the truck was being removed.
The road is used not just by many local people but also as a cross-border route into Fermanagh.
