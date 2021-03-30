Taoiseach calls on the country to get through the final stage of crisis 'steadily and safely'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called on the country to get through the final stage of the Covid-19 crisis “steadily and safely”.

Addressing the nation at Government buildings, the Taoiseach announced a road map for the reopening of the country over the coming months following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

The 5km travel restriction is to be relaxed from April 12 with people allowed to travel within their county or within a 20km radius of their home even if that crosses a county boundary.

The relaxation of restrictions will begin from that date.

From April 12, outdoor meetings of two households will be permitted. From April 26, people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can meet other fully vaccinated people indoors.

There will also be a partial return to construction from mid-April with 14,000 workers returning to the construction of housing and childcare facilities.

GAA senior county training will be allowed from April 19.

From April 26, golf and tennis will resume, zoos and places of heritage will open, outdoor training for under-18s is to resume and funeral attendance is to rise to 25.

During May, museums and galleries will start reopening and click and collect retail services are to resume. The return of personal services such as hairdressers is also in the plan for May, along with a phased reopening of retail and the rest of the construction industry.

Vaccines

The Taoiseach said the “vaccines are transformative and they are our way out”.

The only thing that is holding the country back is supply, but that will improve in April, May and June, he said.

By mid to late May, all over 70s will have had their second dose and almost 6million doses will have been administered by the end of July, Mr Martin said.

A phased reopening of non-essential retail and personal services will be considered in the middle of May with the possibility of the reopening of hotels, B&B s and guesthouses in June, the Taoiseach said.

“We are on the final stretch of this terrible journey,” he said.

“Steadily and safely, lets get through this final phase together.”