Big boost for West Donegal secondary school

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Cllr Noreen McGarvey has warmly welcomed the additional classrooms approved for the Rosses Community School Dungloe under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2021.

The package includes 4 SEN Base classrooms, one music room, one graphics room and a technology room.

"This has been a slow and arduous process however I am pleased that Education Minster, Norma Foley has given the necessary approval today.

"It is expected that the design team will now commence the planning process within months and then subsequently tenders will be invited for the project," she said.

She added that work has also commenced today on a second astro pitch and running track at the school.

"I wish to pay tribute to John Gorman, principal and his very dedicated staff for the outstanding work they do in the Rosses Community School."