Weather: Largely dry spell on the way for Donegal after early rain today

Today will see a cloudy start with continued outbreaks of rain and drizzle through the morning. Rain and drizzle will become lighter and patchy in the afternoon. Brighter spells will develop across the province by early evening. Highest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees Celsius in light northwesterly breezes becoming southerly or variable later.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will be cloudy to begin but becoming dry for much of the country overnight with just occasional patchy rain and drizzle affecting northern and southern coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of two to five degrees with clear spells developing. Some mist patches will develop in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

A good deal of dry and settled weather for much of the week. Turning cooler during the Easter weekend with more unsettled conditions developing.

Thursday: Largely dry with good sunshine, however, some cloud will push in from the Irish Sea with perhaps some drizzle feeding into eastern and northeastern coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, a little cooler in the east and northeast, in light to moderate east to northeast breezes.

Thursday night: A dry and cold night with good clear spells. Mist patches will develop in light to moderate northeasterly breezes. Lowest temperatures ranging from 0 degrees in the north with frost developing, to 6 or 7 degrees in the south.

Friday: A dry day with good sunshine. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light northeasterly breezes.

Friday night: Continuing largely dry but a cooler night than recent with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees. Mist and fog will develop in light breezes and mostly clear skies.