Donegal Library Service giving away free seed packs as part of new biodiversity initiative

Donegal Library Service are giving away free seed packs to all who register to participate in the Grow it Forward programme.

This initiative will see 50,000 free food growing kits given away through Libraries across Ireland.

Each food growing pack includes seeds for beetroot, carrots, salad leaves, peas and tomatoes; a guide to help grow them and a postcard and gift tags to help share them.

County Donegal Libraries will give participants the opportunity to receive a free copy of Gardening for Biodiversity and Biodiversity in Your Garden by Juanita Browne and illustrated by Barry Reynolds along with the pack.

Participants are asked to use the kits and to share the experience with ten people, enabling half a million people across Ireland to enjoy the wide range of benefits that come from growing food at home.

Those who sign up will also receive regular emails with growing support, video clips and ideas for how to ‘grow it forward’. This can be done by passing on seeds, seedlings or produce in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Speaking at the campaign launch, Michael Kelly, Founder of GIY said: “The pandemic has seen a record number of people turn to growing their own food and discovering the joy and pride that brings.

"The process of seeing a seed turn into a seedling and eventually food you can eat is full of magic and no shortage of optimism.

"Grow it Forward is all about sharing that feeling as far and wide as possible at a time when we need it most. That’s why we’re inviting people to get free seeds and do good deeds.

"We encourage everyone taking to part to share the GIF experience with 10 other people, but how you choose to do it is up to you. You can post seeds on, or leave seedlings on your wall or fence for people to take, or share the produce with neighbours and friends.

"County Donegal Library will be posting suggestions and participants ideas on our social media platforms though out the campaign.

"Who can take part? Everyone can to take part regardless of their experience in growing or the space they have to grow in. We encourage everyone young and old to take part and to spread the word of the GIF initiative to their friends and family.

"There is a limited number of kits so remember to register early, as they will be sent out on a first come, first served basis.

How do I Register? Just email gif@donegallibrary.ie to register you interest in a GIY Kit. Library Staff will take your details and a kit will be sent out to you.

"Although you do not need to be a library member to register for a Grow it Forward Kit, now is a great time to join. We have an excellent range of gardening and cookery eBooks available through the BorrowBox app and membership will also give you access to our Doorstep Delivery service if you would like books delivered to your door

"We hope you enjoy being part of the Grow it Forward programme and look forward to hearing about your happy experiences!"