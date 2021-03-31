Funding secured to hold a number of Donegal centenary celebrations

Funding has been secured by Donegal County Council’s Culture Division to hold new projects to mark a number of centenary celebrations.

The funding was secured under the Community Strand of the 2021 Decade of Centenaries programme as part of the Decade of Centenaries Initiative 2012-2023.

This funding will enable the Culture Division to deliver eight exciting and innovative projects across a wide range of themes.

The projects are:

Historian in Residence

A historian in residence will carry out research on two of the Donegal County Archives Collections - The Joseph Murray Collection (Vice Brigadier, 4 Brigade, 1st Northern Division, South East Donegal) and on selected Rural & Urban District Council minute books from 1918 – 1925. The outcome of the research will be six published essays and a series of online talks.

Wainfest Children’s’ Activities

During Wainfest, the Donegal Library Service will organise a number of online talks by Irish authors aimed at primary aged children across Donegal. There will also be an educational live presentation in libraries by John D Ruddy, Creator of Manny Man and the YouTube history series Manny Man Does History.

Donegal Library Service Lecture programme

The Donegal Library Service will organise a series of online lectures exploring a variety of themes connected to the revolutionary period. The talks will be delivered by both local and national experts.

Open call for Artists

Artists of all disciplines (resident and working in/or from County Donegal ) will be invited to submit proposals for a creative project exploring, responding to or reflecting on aspects of life in Donegal during the period 1919 to 1923. One artist and one project will be selected through an Open Call.

Artist in Residence

Donegal County Archives and the Donegal County Museum Services will engage an Artist in Residence to create new artistic work/s in response to their collections of material pertaining to the period 1919-1923.

WWI database based on the County Donegal Book of Honour

Donegal County Museum will create an on-line database containing all the listings published in the 5th edition of the County Donegal Book of Honour, The Great War 1914-1918 along with additional information uncovered by the Museum in their research.

Virtual tour of the exhibition ‘From Conflict to Division, Donegal 1919-1925’

Donegal County Museum will develop a virtual tour of its exhibition ‘From Conflict to Division Donegal 1919-1925’ so visitors can access the exhibition despite the restrictions of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Audit of Memorials

As part of the implementation of the County Donegal Heritage Plan, Donegal County Council will commission an audit of publicly-accessible memorials relating to the Decade of Centenaries (1912 – 1923).

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media works with partner Departments and stakeholders to support and facilitate commemorative actions and events under this initiative, with local authorities including Donegal County Council holding a key partner role in coordination, planning and delivery of the programme.

For information contact Donegal County Museum, High Road, Letterkenny, Co Donegal T 074 9124613 E museum@donegalcoco.ie