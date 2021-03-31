Contact

"We must continue to remain vigilant over Easter to protect our loved ones" - HSE urges

HSE calls on public to think carefully about meeting others during the Easter break.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The people of Donegal have been asked to think carefully about meeting others during the Easter break.

HSE Director of Public Health in Donegal, Dr Anthony Breslin said it is important to limit the number of contacts we have with each other in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.
 
Dr Breslin said: "As cases of Covid decrease it’s more important than ever that we all limit the number of contacts we have with others. Not only does this keep ourselves and others safe, it also reduces the possibility that we will be a close contact of someone who has Covid-19.  

"Therefore we need to restrict our movements and we must remain vigilant to protect ourselves and our loved ones.  We have seen some outbreaks following parties and this has to stop.

"The more risks people take and the more people they meet can have a really significant impact on the spread of Covid 19. This is particularly important if people socialise over the Easter break.  

"If you take a risk today, tomorrow, or over the next few days, then you are taking that risk on behalf of anyone you see. Think about the impact that being diagnosed with Covid-19 would have on those close to you."

As of March 28, nationally 806,541 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 580,857 receiving dose 1 and 225,684 receiving dose 2.  As the vaccination programme continues, people are being advised to stay the course.  

During the Easter break, people are being asked not to congregate, to stay at home and to continue with vigilant hand washing and mask wearing.

Dr Breslin added: “I know that this will be a very different Easter and people are making huge sacrifices to protect their loved ones. We know that as the vaccine is being rolled out it is having a great effect in nursing homes etc. It is really important that we continue to do all we can to protect each other.”

