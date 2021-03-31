Funding granted for anti-erosion work in one of Donegal's most historic towns

Contact
Safety work underway at Mall Quay, Ballyshannon
Funding has been granted for anti-erosion measures at the Mall Quay in Ballyshannon.
The announcement was made this week, while safety work was being carried out in the same area.
Cllr Barry Sweeny (FG) said: “I have been working with Council officials over the last year to have a number of improvement works to the area and am very happy to announce that €30,000 has been allocated this week to install a "wave wall" close to the quay in order to protect from erosion and allow for further improvements.
"The quay area is a spot identified by many in the ongoing Regeneration discussions as a place with great potential. This is another step in the right direction.
"Thanks to Cathal Sweeney and Cliodhna Campbell for their work here and on Piers and Harbours throughout the county.”
The image show contractors working under the supervision of Eamon O'Donnell and Irish Lights. They were replacing the marker post during an extra low tide earlier this week.
