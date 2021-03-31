Annual Drumboe Easter Commemoration to be held online

The annual Drumboe Easter commemoration will be held online this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty will be the main speaker at this year's Drumboe commemoration, which is held to commemorated four anti-Treaty IRA men executed at Drumboe Woods in 1923 by Free State forces.

Chair of Drumboe Commemoration Committee, Maria Doherty said: "Easter is a particularly important time for Irish Republicans. We usually gather to remember, with pride, the sacrifices of previous generations in the struggle for Irish freedom and unity."

This event will be streamed on Facebook at 5pm online on the Donegal Sinn Féin Facebook page.