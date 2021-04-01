Contact

Letterkenny Institute of Technology wins Athena SWAN Bronze Institutional Award

Recognition of its work in advancing gender equality and promoting diversity and inclusion

Members of the Athena Swan Self-Assessment Team

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) has been awarded the Athena SWAN Bronze Institutional Award in recognition of its work in advancing gender equality in higher education and in promoting diversity and inclusion for staff and students.

This award required LYIT to demonstrate an assessment of gender equality in the institution and develop a four-year plan that builds on this assessment.

Dr Lynn Ramsey, director of equality, diversity and inclusion at LYIT, warmly welcomed the announcement.

“This award is a very significant achievement and demonstrates LYIT’s commitment to addressing the challenges of gender equality. I would like to express my thanks to colleagues across LYIT who contributed to this successful application”.

The Athena SWAN charter is a framework that is used across the globe to support and transform gender equality in higher education and research. The charter launched in Ireland in 2015 with a specific remit to encourage and recognise commitment to advancing the careers of women in science, technology, engineering, maths and medicine (STEMM) employment.

The charter has since been expanded to include arts, humanities, social sciences, business and law and staff working in professional, managerial and support roles. The framework also now recognises work undertaken to address gender equality more broadly, including consideration of the experience of trans staff and students, as well as the underrepresentation of men in particular disciplines.

Members of the LYIT Athena SWAN Gender Equality Steering Group: John Andy Bonar, VP for research, equality and external affairs; Dr Lynn Ramsey, director of equality, diversity and inclusion; Helen McGrandles, human resources manager and Paul Hannigan, president.

In welcoming the award, Paul Hannigan, president of LYIT stated this is a really important achievement for LYIT staff and students.

"A huge amount of work has gone in to achieving this award and it is great credit to everyone involved. LYIT is also the first Institute to achieve the Bronze Award for all staff within the Institute as the charter covers academic, professional management and support services.

“I would also like to congratulate our CUA partners in Galway-Mayo IT and IT Sligo on their Athena Swan bronze awards as we continue to work together towards Technological University designation," he said.

Congratulations to all the staff and students involved. 

